Knox Co. DA: Man who stabbed and killed 3 women at truck stop acted alone; officer was justified in shooting him

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said the officer who shot and killed a man suspect of stabbing and killing three women and wounding another was justified in the shooting.

Allen said Officer Jordan Hurst acted lawfully both subjectively and objectively in shooting Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33.

According to Allen, Abdus-Salaam acted alone and they believe targeted the women at random, saying he was "angry at all people in general."

Allen said the motive in the case is hard to answer. She said prior to working for Swift Trucking, Allen worked as a corrections officer for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Allen said in 2018 he got into a "small skirmish" with a coworker, and resigned on May 25, 2019 after a lengthy investigation.

Allen said he immediately regretted resigning and tried to get his job back. 10 days prior to the truck stop attack in Knox County, Allen said he received final notice he would not get his job back.

Allen said Abdus-Salaam terminated his apartment lease and then carried out the attack. Family noted he tried to cut himself off and isolate from them at times, talking about how he was paranoid and how they asked him to seek help. Allen said he never received treatment for mental health issues, and his last texts talked about wanting to kill people and go to heaven.

Just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, Knox Co. deputies were dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike on a reported stabbing.

"Upon arrival, officers observed at least one person with stab wounds outside of the store. A man, armed with a knife and identified by witnesses as the suspect, was also observed in the parking lot. Officers confronted the individual who refused to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, one of the officers fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene," said TBI in a press release.

The suspect was killed. He was identified as Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, a truck driver from Durham, North Carolina.

Two witnesses apparently chased him out of the gas station, Earhart said.

Graphic notes believed to be written by the suspect were found in his truck. They suggested he was mentally unstable, according to a source.

TBI identified the three women killed, all employees of the Pilot Travel Center, as 57-year-old Joyce Whaley, 51-year-old Patricia Denise Nibbe, and 41-year-old Nettie R. Spencer.