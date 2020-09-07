Knox Co. inmate released from jail after testing postitive for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests were conducted on 46 inmates who may have come into contact with the inmate, and all of them were negative.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A judge ordered an inmate at the Knox County Detention Facility to be released after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A public defender requested the inmate be released. He was ordered to follow safety guidelines from the Knox County Health Dept. upon his release, according to Kimberly Glenn, spokesperson for the Knox Co. Sheriff's Office.

Glenn said he was the only jail inmate to test positive. COVID-19 tests were conducted on 46 inmates who may have come into contact with the inmate, and all of them were negative.