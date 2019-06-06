KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County man convicted of first degree murder for killing another man over an insult was sentenced to life in prison, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.

In a three-day trial, Assistant District Attorneys said that on April 20, 2017, Christopher Leon Clark, 37, knocked on the door at a residence on Trigg Street, and the victim, Walter Neal, let Clark in.

Once inside the residence, Clark confronted the victim about an insult Neal made to Clark earlier in the day, according to officials. Neal was sitting on a couch when Clark pulled a handgun and shot him three times at close range.

RELATED: Knox County Grand Jury indicts six suspects in three murder cases

A Knoxville Police Department investigator said he interviewed witnesses, followed leads and confirmed that Clark was the shooter. Clark turned himself in the next day.

After the jury returned its verdict, prosecutors called the victim’s family to put on victim-impact testimony, telling the Court about their loss, according to the release from the DA's Office.

Judge Steve Sword imposed a life sentence meaning Clark must serve 51 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

“A man lost his life over an insult in this senseless crime,” said DA Charme Allen. “This dangerous, violent offender is exactly where he needs to be.”

Clark has a previous state conviction for voluntary manslaughter and a federal conviction for taking a motor vehicle by force with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury, according to the DA's Office.