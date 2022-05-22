Knox Co. Sheriff's Office capture escaped inmate

KCSO said Phillip Doane had escaped from a facility Sunday afternoon. The investigation into his escape is ongoing.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: KCSO said they have captured Phillip Doane and taken him back into custody.

Original: Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from a facility Sunday afternoon.

KCSO said Phillip Doane, 29, of Knoxville escaped from a facility on Maloneyville Road just before 4.pm.

Doane is described as 5'8", with brown hair, brown eyes and approximately 195 lbs. KCSO said that Doane is believed to be wearing white thermals.

Doane is incarcerated for a violation of probation and aggravated domestic assault.