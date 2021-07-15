Knox Co. to spend thousands to repair Halls Greenway after someone damaged it doing donuts

People in the community who went for a walk along the greenway recently noticed scars in the ground from someone who was doing donuts.

HALLS, Tenn. — Knox County officials said new damages to the wetland area of the Halls Greenway will likely cost several thousand dollars to fix.

People in the community who went for a walk along the greenway recently noticed scars in the ground from someone who drove donuts on the grounds.

Officials believe the damage was caused by someone possibly on an ATV.

For someone to enjoy a few fleeting moments of illegal fun, the county said the repairs will require dirt, seeds, straw and re-leveling of the ground.