Knox County assistant coach accused of solicitation of a minor

A grand jury indicted Collins Karnes on June 15 in a presentment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Halls High School assistant football coach is accused of solicitation of a minor in a two-count indictment in Knox County Criminal Court.

Collin Karnes, 27, is due to be arraigned before Judge Scott Green on July 12.

He's alleged to have sought by electronic means to try to get someone under 18 to engage in what would have constituted sexual activity.

Defense attorney John Valliant III represents Karnes.

"We’re investigating everything right now," Valliant told WBIR on Friday.

Karnes has been an assistant coach at Halls High and at Oak Ridge High School.

His status at Halls was unclear Friday. WBIR was awaiting a response Friday from Knox County Schools.

The grand jury returned the presentment June 15. Karnes was subsequently booked on the charge; he is not in custody.

The solicitation counts are alleged to have occurred on or between March 1 and April 24.