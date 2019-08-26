KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Update 8/28/19:

A Knoxville Police officer who shot and killed a man Monday night has been identified and placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officer Dylan M. Williams killed Channara Tom Pheap, 33, of Knoxville, in a shooting that happened at Tillery Ridge Apartments near the intersection of Merchant Drive and Fredonia Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Sgt. Tammy Mattina with the Knoxville Police Department, police were called out the 1700 block of Merchant Drive to investigate a hit-and-run.

During the investigation, she said Williams got into a physical altercation with a suspect, which she said resulted in the officer firing their gun.

Williams was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. According to the sheriff's office, the officer was treated and released from the hospital later Monday night.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office released the information on Williams and his pay on behalf of the Knoxville Police Department as it is the agency investigating the shooting.

KCSO said once the investigation is completed, the file will be turned over to Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.

WBIR

Update 8/27/19:

The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night as Channara Tom Pheap, 33, of Knoxville.

Authorities said it happened at Tillery Ridge Apartments near the intersection of Merchant Drive and Fredonia Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Sgt. Tammy Mattina with the Knoxville Police Department, police were called out the 1700 block of Merchant Drive to investigate a hit-and-run.

During the investigation, she said an officer got into a physical altercation with a suspect, which she said resulted in the officer firing their gun.

The officer was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. According to the sheriff's office, the officer was treated and released from the hospital later Monday night.

The investigation remains active and KCSO said it will release more information as it becomes available.

KCSO

Original Story 8/26/19:

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Knoxville police officer.

Authorities said it happened at Tillery Ridge Apartments near the intersection of Merchant Drive and Fredonia Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Sgt. Tammy Mattina with the Knoxville Police Department, police were called out the 1700 block of Merchant Drive to investigate a hit-and-run.

During the investigation, she said an officer got into a physical altercation with a suspect, which she said resulted in the officer firing their gun.

Mattina said the suspect involved in the fight died in the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was also hurt in the incident and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

"We're all family. Everyone that wears a uniform, first responders of all types, we're all family, it's a family member and we're all very concerned," she said.

KPD said the Knox County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the circumstances of the shooting per its memorandum of understanding.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's website, its agents have investigated 32 officer-involved shootings in the state in 2019 involving deputies, police and state troopers. That number does not included the most recent shooting involving KPD, though.

RELATED: TBI identifies Clinton man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday night

RELATED: DA: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during KCSO officer-involved shooting in Sevier Co.

RELATED: BCSO arrests man on assault charges after officer-involved shooting in Maryville

The TBI investigates most of the use-of-force cases across Tennessee, but KPD is an exception. KPD policy names KCSO as the agency in charge of these types of investigations, and KCSO has investigated at least three KPD officer-involved shootings in the past 365 days.

The last investigation began after the January 2019 shooting of a Clinton man during a suspicious person call. KCSO said after its initial investigation a KPD officer shot and killed the man out of fear for their lives when he drove his vehicle toward officers.

RELATED: KCSO identifies suspect killed in KPD officer-involved shooting in North Knoxville

Prior to that, KCSO investigated a KPD officer-involved shooting in Fountain City in December 2018. The medical examiner said the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. KPD said there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect after they attempted to serve a warrant for a prior shooting that occurred days earlier.

RELATED: KCSO identifies suspect in KPD officer-involved shooting in Fountain City

In November 2018, a KPD officer had shot and killed a woman who charged at him armed with a knife, which District Attorney General Charme Allen concluded the officer was 'subjectively and objectively justified' in doing so out of self-defense after repeatedly issuing verbal warnings and trying to put distance between himself and the suspect.

RELATED: DA: KPD officer justified in South Knox shooting death after woman charged at him with a knife