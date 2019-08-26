The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Knoxville police officer.

Authorities said it happened at Tillery Ridge Apartments near the intersection of Merchant Drive and Fredonia Road.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, police were called out the 1700 block of Merchant Drive to investigate a hit-and-run.

During the investigation, KPD said an officer got into a physical altercation with another person, which they said resulted in the officer firing their service weapon.

KPD said the person involved in the fight died in the shooting, and the officer was also hurt in the incident and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.