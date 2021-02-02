Man faces at least 25 years in prison after being found guilty of child rape and abuse

Roger Dean Guin, 55, was convicted on charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery and other charges.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been convicted for sexually abusing and threatening a child since they were 10-years-old.

According to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office, Roger Dean Guin, 55, had been abusing the victim since they were 10 years old -- threatening to kill the victim and their family if they told police about it.

The abuse continued for five years until the DA's office said the victim told the Knox County Sheriff's Office. In a recorded phone call between Guin and one of the victim's family members, the DA's office said he admitted to sexually abusing the child.

Guin has been convicted for two counts of rape of a child, two counts of rape, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure, three counts of assault and other charges.

“Thanks to the bravery of this child, this offender will never again be able to victimize another minor,” said Allen. “We are seeking the maximum sentence to make sure this defendant never leaves prison.”