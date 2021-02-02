Knox County correctional officer undergoes surgery after attack at detention facility

The attack happened Oct. 6 at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, Knox County's main holding center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County correctional officer required surgery after being attacked this month by an inmate in a wing of the main detention center, authorities said.

The male officer has since been released from the hospital, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn. But he was not yet back to work, according to Glenn on Thursday.

The attack happened Oct. 6. Other inmates in the pod came to the officer's aid after the inmate repeatedly punched the officer as he stood and then after he fell to the floor, WBIR has learned.

The 26-year-old inmate, who previously has been accused of assaulting jail personnel at the county Detention Facility, has so far not been charged. He was being held awaiting prosecution for aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

His detention status was unclear in light of the attack.

WBIR is seeking more information and records about the attack as well a video that shows what happened.

The inmate is due in Knox County court on Oct. 28 on the robbery and resisting arrest charges, which stem from an incident Feb. 5, 2020, at the Family Dollar on Magnolia Avenue.