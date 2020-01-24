KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man charged with shooting two women in a car while three children sat in the backseat is being transferred to the Knox County Jail after he reportedly assaulted a corrections officer Friday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Ransom Quawanta Cates was outside of his cell at the Knox County Detention Center when the sheriff's office said he assaulted the officer.

Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion and has received stitches around his mouth. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Cates, 21, has a lengthy criminal history. A grand jury indicted him in December for attempted second-degree murder in a June 2019 shooting.

RELATED: Man charged with shooting women in car while kids sat in back

According to court records, two women said they were sitting in the front seat of their car in June when Cates shot at them. Their children, aged 7, 8 and 13, were sitting in the back seat. Both victims said they knew Cates.

RELATED: Man charged with shooting two women while their 3 kids were in the backseat

Records show he had a court appearance on Thursday on previous assault charges.

“I am very thankful that the injuries sustained by our Officer were not worse, I ask that you join me in praying for his full recovery. This is just one example of how dangerous the job of a Corrections Officer can be. I’m honored to have such brave men and women working at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and certainly appreciate their hard work," Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

He will now be held at the Knox County Jail.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR