Knox Co. warns of scam letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents

The letter asks mostly new property owners to pay $90 to receive a copy of their deed. The records are available for free online.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners not to fall for a scam letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville.

The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.

Property owners can also request a copy of their deed on the Register of Deeds website, or they can ask for a copy in person at the office. A certified copy costs $1 per page, and most deeds are less than two pages long.

The office is located on the second floor of the City County Building, at 400 Mains Street. It can also be reached by calling 865-215-2330.

"The best thing to do if you receive an official-looking document is to call to your elected official before making any payments."



Nick McBride, the Register of Deeds, said that the letter reads like a bill and he believes it is intended to fool people into paying for something they don't need. He said the people most at-risk are first-time homeowners and elderly people.

“This is not only happening in Knox County, but across the region and state, so we don’t want taxpayers paying for services that are basically free,” McBride said. “The best thing to do if you receive an official-looking document is to call your elected official before making any payments.”