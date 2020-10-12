Knox Co. deputy arrested and fired after woman says he stalked and harassed her for months after breakup

The victim told deputies she had ended a more than year-long relationship with the deputy in March, saying he began stalking and harassing her for months.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested one of its deputies after a woman said he stalked and harassed her for months after she broke up with him.

KCSO said it fired deputy Nicholas Phillips, 50, after the victim arrived at the Family Justice Center on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. to report Phillips had continued to harass her after she reported past incidents to internal affairs.

According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies she and Phillips had been in a past relationship for about a year and a half, but said she ended the relationship around March 2020.

The woman said she asked Phillips on several occasions to stop contacting her and that she had moved on to another relationship, but said he continued to call and text her.

When she blocked his number, she said Phillips still called and left voice mail messages. In an attempt to get away from him, she said she had to give up her home and relocate.

On November 5 around 3 a.m., the victim said Phillips sent her a text message claiming he had found her vehicle and left a note on it. The woman said she later found a written note on her vehicle from him.

At that point, she said she became afraid of the suspect and notified the management of the Office of Professional Standards about the situation. After contacting KCSO, she said Phillips didn't contact her for about a week -- but said she soon began receiving text messages from unknown numbers which she believes were from him.

KCSO said it remained in contact with the victim after she reported the incidents to internal affairs.

The woman said she then became especially frightened when Phillips left her another voice message saying he wanted to "hurt her and make her feel pain," which prompted her to seek help at the Family Justice Center.