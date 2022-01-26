Knox County drug bust yields 14lbs of meth, $31K in cash

Authorities executed a search warrant on an address in northwest Knox County on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities executing a search warrant Friday night on a northwest Knox County residence discovered 14 pounds of methamphetamine and about $31,800 in cash, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

It's part of an ongoing investigation involving agencies from Tennessee as well as Kentucky.

Authorities say they found the drugs and money at a residence in a mobile home park at 2161 Dougs Way off Raccoon Valley Drive.

A pistol and other "narcotics-related items" also were taken from the residence.

In conjunction with the search and bust, authorities arrested a man identified as Michael A. King, 44, who was being sought on two felony warrants in Kentucky. Records show King lived at 2161 Dougs Way and had fled from Kentucky to Knoxville.

He was arrested after a traffic stop, according to KCSO.