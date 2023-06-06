KCSO: Drunk driver flees fatal wreck after crashing car into tree

The passenger in the car, 35-year-old April Marie Satterfield, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

POWELL, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after driving drunk and leaving the scene of a fatal single-car wreck on Collier Road in Powell, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, 22-year-old Timothy Hooks, and the passenger, 35-year-old April Marie Satterfield, were traveling southbound on Collier Road at a high rate of speed. Hooks made an improper pass on a blind hill and left the road. The car struck a tree, according to KCSO.

Hooks fled the crash and left Satterfield in the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene, KCSO said.

Hooks was found on Granville Conner Road and was taken to UTMC, according to KCSO.

A witness said she saw Hooks, who was driving behind her, drinking a bottle of liquor, KCSO said.