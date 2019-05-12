KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The case against a father accused of shaking his infant daughter will now go to a grand jury.

Samuel Bates, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

He waived his preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning. The grand jury will now decide if the case will move forward.

In October, records show Bates admitted to violently shaking the 3-month-old several times, obstructing her airway and throwing her on a bed.

According to court records, deputies responded to Wood Road on October 24, 2019, for reports of an unresponsive child. AMR took the infant to Children's Hospital and, according to the report, she had injuries that weren't consistent with what Bates told investigators.

"The victim had serious internal injuries, inconsistent with any type of accidental trauma," records said.

Records state when he threw the infant, her head hit the bed's headboard.

KCSO said the 3-month-old was taken to an intensive care unit at a local hospital.

The mother, in a public post on Facebook, said that the baby is home now and still recovering.

Bates is being held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

KCSO