LCSO: Man shoots himself after East TN officers chased him through several counties, fired 'less-lethal rounds' at him

KCSO said officers were trying to make contact with the man after he went into a ditch in Loudon County and placed a gun to his head. LCSO said he shot himself.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot himself after the Knox County Sheriff's Office said it and several other agencies chased him across multiple counties after an overdose death investigation.

According to KCSO, a Knox County Airwatch helicopter joined Anderson and Loudon County deputies as well as Oak Ridge police in chasing the man after he pulled a gun on officers during a traffic stop on Thursday.

KCSO has not identified the man.

Deputies said the chase began after its Narcotics Unit tried to pull over a man suspected in an overdose death in the area of Western Avenue. They said the man briefly pulled a gun on officers before driving away.

Narcotics officers and others chased the man on Oak Ridge Highway before he went back into Knox County and eventually into Loudon County near the Eaton community. KCSO's Airwatch helicopter could be seen circling around a section of Highway 321 near Eaton Elementary School and North Middle School.

KCSO said the man crashed into a ditch and pointed the gun to his head, saying officers were trying to make contact with him.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, a Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT team assisting at the scene used "less lethal rounds" to try and get the man to drop his weapon. The man shot himself and was taken to a hospital. His status is unknown at this time.

As of 1:45 p.m., the principal of North Middle School said they were made aware of police activity in the area and took extra precautions, but were not on an active lockdown.

According to KCSO, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation at this point. The TBI called it a "use of force incident," saying its agents responded to the area of Highway 321 and Parkway Drive in Loudon County around 1 p.m.