Deputies investigating separate social media threats at Powell and Carter high schools

KCSO said Powell High School had to be evacuated after a social media threat Monday. Carter High School was placed on a soft lockdown.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate social media threats made toward Powell and Carter high schools on Monday.

According to KCSO, Powell High School had to be evacuated out of precaution after a threat came in through social media Monday morning. Carter High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a different threat.

KCSO said the information it has is limited at the moment, saying detectives are interviewing students.