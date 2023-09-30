x
Crime

KCSO looking for fatal hit-and-run suspect

It is unknown what color or make the car was but it likely has front-end damage, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run. 

Deputies found a dead man on Rutledge Pike near Circle Road after responding to a motorcycle wreck around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, KCSO said. 

Witnesses told deputies that the man was hit by a car while on the road, KCSO said. 

The car continued to travel east on Rutledge Pike. It is unknown what color or make the car was but it likely has front-end damage, according to KCSO. 

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Scott DeArmond at 865-215-2243 or Scott.DeArmond@knoxsheriff.org - Tipsters can remain anonymous.

