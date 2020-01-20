KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A Knox County, Kentucky mother and father face charges after their child was found in the road alone, only wearing a diaper in near-freezing temperatures.

Police said that they got call on Friday afternoon about a 2-year-old girl walking in the middle of the road. When police arrived, the child was found extremely cold and was transported to a hospital, police said. She was found near Barbourville.

According to police, Robert Williams and Patsy Murley said they were sleeping since noon and did not know where their child was. Police also said that they both tested positive for THC.

The couple's two children were placed with a family member, according to authorities.

A similar incident happened earlier in Kentucky, when a 5-month-old was found lying in the road, in freezing temperatures.