Nashville — The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, announced the arrest of 66-year-old Knoxville resident Alan Everett Goetsch today, Sept. 26.

He is charged with using TennCare to visit multiple providers in a short period of time in order to obtain prescriptions for Oxycodone in Bradley County. Goetsch was being held in the Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges and was later transported to the Bradley County Jail where he was served with the new charges.

This is Goetsch's third TennCare fraud charge, according to the OIG.

“Tennessee has zero tolerance for people using TennCare benefits to illegally obtain controlled substances.” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “TennCare resources should be protected and preserved in order to help those truly in need of assistance.”

TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison. District Attorney General Stephen D. Crump is prosecuting the Bradley County case.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, from anywhere in Tennessee; or log on to www.tn.gov/tnoig/ and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.” The OIG offers cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.

