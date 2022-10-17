Knox County DA: Man convicted of sexually abusing child

Joseph Steven Owen, 72, pleaded guilty-as-charged to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Prosecutors in District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit obtained convictions against a man who sexually abused an 8-year-old child, according to a release.

Joseph Steven Owen, 72, was set for trial on Monday morning, but before jury selection began, he pleaded guilty-as-charged to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery, the DA's office said.

Judge Steve Sword ordered Owen into custody and set the case for sentencing on Dec. 2 where Owen faces a sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole on the rape of a child counts, according to a release.

Assistant District Attorneys Jordan Murray and Ashley McDermott explained to the Court that on Jan. 19, 2022, the victim entered the Family Justice Center and told Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Caleb Shuford that she had been sexually abused by Owen beginning when she was 8 years old, according to the DA's office. The abuse continued for around two years.

At the direction of law enforcement, the victim made a recorded phone call to Owen, according to a release. During the phone call, he made several admissions about performing sexual acts on the victim when she was 8.

“The willingness of this victim to come forward and confront her abuser led to the conviction today, and because of this conviction, this perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said.