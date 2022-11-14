DA: Knox County man sentenced to 24 years for auto burglary, trying to escape custody

David Ronald Jones, 52, pled guilty to four counts of auto burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, escape, assault and theft.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's said its Career Gang Unit obtained multiple convictions against a career offender whose criminal history began in the 1980s.

David Ronald Jones, 52, pled guilty to four counts of auto burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, escape, assault and theft, according to a release. Judge Steve Sword approved the plea and the sentence of 24 years to serve in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

In a plea colloquy, Assistant District Attorney Larry Dillon told the court that on several occasions from December 2020 to March 2021, Jones broke into vehicles parked in the Market Square Garage and State Street Garage in Downtown Knoxville and stole items including an air compressor and various tools, according to the DA's office.

After posting bond in these cases, Knoxville Police Department officers encountered Jones while he was in possession of a handgun, according to the release.

The DA's office said when Jones was in custody and appearing in General Sessions Court on these charges, he tried to escape custody by running from the courtroom. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officers apprehended Jones as he tried to leave the City/County Building.

“Repeat offenders who have spent their entire adult lives committing crimes should expect to receive lengthy prison sentences,” District Attorney General Charme Allen said.

Jones has nine prior felony convictions for criminal activity dating back to the 1980s, including three convictions for aggravated robbery and four convictions for auto burglary, according to the release.