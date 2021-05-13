Male stabbing suspect sought after attack at West Knox County motel

Knox County authorities were called to the Days Inn Motel on Parkside Drive about 9:30 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County authorities were hunting Thursday morning for a man reported to have stabbed a man at a West Knox County motel.

Details on his appearance were limited: He was described as having a thin build and strawberry blonde hair.

Some schools near the Days Inn on Parkside Drive were on lockdown as a precaution because the suspect may be on foot.

Authorities were called about 9:30 a.m. to the motel on the stabbing. The victim had been stabbed in the neck, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Circumstances leading up to the stabbing at the motel weren't released.

The man was taken to an area hospital, and his condition had not been released.

The attacker left on foot, according to KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn. He was last seen going north.

Sheriff's helicopters were in the area as well as deputies and K-9 units.