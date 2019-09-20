KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring Hill Elementary School, Holston Middle School and Richard Yoakley School were briefly put on lockdown for precautionary reasons Friday while crews worked to locate a person believed to have fired shots in the area.

At around 3:20 p.m., Knoxville Police officers said they responded to the intersection of Shangri-La Drive and Ault Road for a shots fired call.

"Upon arrival, witnesses stated that a juvenile male fired at an occupied vehicle before fleeing on a bicycle," KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

There were no injuries reported, according to Erland.

KPD said officers found the 17-year-old male suspect at the 5200-block of McIntyre Road shortly after and took him into custody.

The case is now under investigation by the violent crimes unit.