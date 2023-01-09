KCSO: Two inmates walked off job site in downtown Knoxville

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they walked off the job site Monday afternoon at around 5 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two inmates walked off a work release job site located in the 700 block of Henley Street Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m.

They said one person was Ray Boone, a 23-year-old man who they said is around 5'10" tall with brown eyes and brown hair. They said Will Hatfield is a 31-year-old man with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to records, Hatfield was charged with simple possession and burglary. They also said Boone was charged with theft, simple possession and burglary.

They also said both men were wearing gray long-sleeve work release shirts with "KCSO" written on them, as well as the original inmate shirts underneath. They were also wearing blue jeans, according to a release from KCSO.