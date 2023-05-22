KCSO searching for suspect after shot fired at a deputy during traffic stop

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the traffic stop was at around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon they were searching for a suspect after deputies said a shot was fired at them during a traffic stop.

According to a spokesperson, a deputy was trying to pull over the suspect for reckless driving at around 11:15 a.m. when the shot was fired. They said he was driving a black Chevrolet pick-up truck and was driving on Dry Gap Pike.

They said the suspect fled and abandoned the vehicle on Sanford Road at Oakcrest Road, before running away on foot.

They said that as of around 2:45 p.m. a KCSO helicopter was searching for the suspect, as well as patrol units and K-9 units. They said the suspect was a man between 30 years and 40 years old wearing a red, sleeveless shirt and a light-colored ball hat, but also said he may have changed clothes.