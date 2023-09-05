KCSO: Over 200 citations given out during Labor Day weekend, 84 people arrested

From Friday night to Tuesday morning, there were 5 wrecks with injuries and one of those involved alcohol, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has released the number of incidents they responded to from Friday, Sept. 1 to Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Deputies responded to 30 wrecks without injuries. Three of those 30 involved alcohol, KCSO said.

There were five wrecks with injuries and one of those involved alcohol, according to KCSO.

They said 216 citations were given out. Five people were arrested for driving under the influence and 79 people were arrested for "other" reasons, KCSO said.

Deputies assisted 31 motorists, according to KCSO.

The Knoxville Police Department also released its Labor Day holiday traffic report. They said there were no fatal crashes within Knoxville's city limits, and KPD officers helped almost 50 motorists.