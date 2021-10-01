Knox County Sheriff's Office investigating murder in West Knox Co.

At least one person is dead, another person in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is on scene of a murder in West Knox County, according to KCSO public information officer Kimberly Glenn.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Edenbridge Way.

At least one person is dead, another in the hospital, according to Glenn, who didn't know the condition of the victim in the hospital.

It's unknown whether a suspect is in custody at this time.

If you have any information on the crime, you're asked to send tips to Crimetips@knoxsheriff.org.