The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Lee's Food Market.

Authorities said the suspect came in to the store and demanded the contents of the register. He left with cash and lottery tickets.

Officials say the suspect is a black male who is bald with a mustache. He is 6'0 and about 180 pounds.

He was wearing black shorts and a black hoodie and possibly driving a black four-door Dodge sedan, according to authorities.

KCSO asks anyone with information to call 865-215-2444 or 865-215-2242.

