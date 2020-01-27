KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death on Sunday morning in West Knox County.

In a press release, a KCSO spokesperson said deputies responded to a home Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. The home was located on Missoula Way. They discovered the woman's body, whose name is withheld pending next of kin notification.

Responders transported the woman's body via AMR to the Knox COunty Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

The spokesperson said the cause of the woman's death is under investigation. The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.