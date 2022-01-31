KCSO: One dead after overnight shooting near Northshore

KCSO Patrol Units entered the home at 9000 Neely Lane and found a deceased victim.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a home.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Patrol Units entered the home at 9000 Neely Lane after receiving a call right before 2:00 a.m. that there was a unresponsive male in the house possibly suffering from a gunshot wound, according to KCSO.

When deputies arrived, they found the male victim dead, KCSO said.

Deputies received information that the suspect might be in the area and armed. A perimeter was set up and deputies began searching, according to KCSO.

Deputies arrested a potential juvenile suspect at 2:26 a.m., KCSO said.