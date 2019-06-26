A jury has found a woman guilty of second degree murder after authorities said she stabbed and killed a man at a Farragut restaurant one year ago.

22-year-old Timothy Chaz Cox died on June 17, 2018 in a stabbing at Bullfeathers at 10535 Kingston Pike in West Knox County following a fight that night with 39-year-old Rickeena Hamilton.

According to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen, Cox and his parents were at the restaurant and bar that night shooting pool and celebrating Father's Day.

At one point, Cox and Hamilton got into a fist fight. The two were separated and Cox walked away from the pool tables. That's when the DA said Hamilton rounded the pool table, pulled a knife from her pocket and stabbed Cox once in the neck -- laughing as she left the bar.

Cox later died from the stab wound and was pronounced dead at a Turkey Creek hospital.

Officers arrested Hamilton without incident following an investigation.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said investigators located the knife, which they said Hamilton threw in a dumpster in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

One year later, a Knox County jury has found Hamilton guilty of second degree murder and tampering with evidence. Judge Steve Sword revoked her bond, ordered her into custody, and set sentencing for Sept. 12.

Allen said Hamilton faces at least 15 to 25 years in prison without parole for the second degree murder charge. She faces another three to six years for the tampering charge.

Prosecutors said they will seek an enhanced sentence based on Hamilton's 'history of criminal behavior,' which KCSO said included disorderly conduct, public intoxication, drug charges and theft.

“This family lost their son on Father’s Day,” said DA Charme Allen. “Although we can never make their family whole again, we hope that the verdict provides them some solace and protects the community.”