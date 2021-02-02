"Haven for criminal activity" | Knox DAG closes suspected drug house as public nuisance

The home in East Knoxville has become a hub of drug trafficking and criminal activity, according to the DAG's office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A suspected drug house in East Knoxville has been closed as a public nuisance.

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office called the home located at 2835 Nichols Ave. a "hub of drug trafficking and criminal activity."

According to the petition, police have been called about the home 44 times in the past three years, including calls related to burglaries, robberies, and assaults.

KPD has been watching the house through physical and electronic surveillance and officers have seen as many as 40 vehicles or people per day coming to the house, going inside, and leaving after a short time. They've even seen people walk out of the house and inject illegal drugs at times, according to a press release.

Undercover officers have also conducted two purchases of fentanyl from two people inside the house.

"Neighbors do not feel safe because of the criminal activity occurring at this residence. In short, the residence operates as a haven for criminal activity, is known in the area as such, and is a continued threat to this community," according to a press release.