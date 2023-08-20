x
Crime

Knoxville 18-year-old charged with attempted murder after North Knoxville shooting

The suspect, Stephon Sullivan, is accused of shooting a man in North Knoxville Saturday night.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is in jail after a shooting in North Knoxville Saturday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers with the Community Engagement Response Team arrested Stephon Sullivan at an apartment on Asheville Highway on Sunday.

KPD said Sullivan was identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday night in the 4000 block of Bedrock Way in North Knoxville. Officers said they arrived to find a wounded 20-year-old man.

Police said Sullivan is charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

