Knoxville man who appeared on '90 Day Fiancé' facing up to 20 years in prison for domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County District Attorney General's Office said a Knoxville man who appeared on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" has been convicted in court of abusing a former fiancée in 2019 after he attacked her and refused to let her leave her home.

DA Charme Allen's office said the Domestic Violence Unit obtained convictions for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls against Geoffrey Paschel, 44, who appeared in the show's fourth season in 2020.

According to the DA, Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Rocky Hill area of West Knoxville on June 9, 2019. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Paschel had assaulted her in her home.

According to the victim, Paschel grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times.

"She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbor’s house after Paschel fell asleep," the DA's office said.

Officers said they saw a large, raised bruise on the victim's forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms and the inside of her lip.

The woman was also diagnosed with a concussion.

At the trial, Paschel claimed the victim's bruises were "self-inflicted," but the jury did not find his testimony credible and found him guilty-as-charged.

Paschel is facing potentially 12 to 20 years in prison without parole for the convictions. Allen said he also had two federal drug trafficking convictions out of Texas, as well as convictions out of Blount County for possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell schedule II cocaine. Allen said prosecutors will use these prior convictions to seek an enhanced sentence against him in court on December 3.