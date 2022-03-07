Knoxville Animal Control looking for owner of dog abandoned behind dumpster

The dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was alive but showed signs of serious neglect with areas on its body that were severely infected.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said animal control officers are looking for the owner of a dog found abandoned on Saturday morning.

The dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was in a cloth dog carrier behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Jenkins Road around 10:45 a.m., according to officials. It was alive but showed signs of serious neglect with areas on its body that were severely infected.

KPD said it was taken to the Young-Williams Animal Center for a cruelty exam and to receive extensive medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD Animal Control at 865-215-8639.

KPD also shared a reminder that resources are available for owners who cannot provide the appropriate care for their animals. If you cannot afford food, medical care or other essential items, or if you can no longer care for your animal for any reason, contact the Knoxville Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8639.

WARNING: The following photo of the dog may not be suitable for all viewers.