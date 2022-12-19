'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper

"If you have any tips or see a cute mint boutique camper, or a freshly painted puke brown one with sparkle trying to burst out, please contact me!"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep."

Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.

"I found this adorable mint green camper on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist and I got it and it truly transformed my business," she said.

Martin said she was heartbroken. She posted about the theft on social media and it blew up. It’s been shared more than 1,000 times.

The post reached all the way to Colorado through camper Facebook groups.

"I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, people are so generous, they are so kind.' They just want goodness in this world just like I do. It’s so sweet. I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it," she said.

Martin filed a police report with KPD, but so far no sign of Mint Julep.

"If you have any tips or see a cute mint boutique camper, or a freshly painted puke brown one with sparkle trying to burst out, please contact me!" she said.

For Martin, the camper is more than just a business asset -- it has a lot of sentimental value for her.