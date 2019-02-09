KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County deputy arrested a Knoxville Catholic assistant football coach early Sunday morning after he said he drank a couple of beers on the way home from a football game in Kentucky before he allegedly got behind the wheel of his own car.

Andrew Issac Franklin, who is listed as Drew Franklin on Knoxville Catholic's website, faces a charge for driving under the influence. A deputy arrested him around 1:19 a.m. Sunday, records show.

The deputy saw Franklin, 34, drive out of the parking lot at Knoxville Catholic High School at a high rate of speed and turn south on Cedar Bluff a little after 1 a.m., according to the report.

He continued to accelerate and when the deputy caught up to his car, he was going 52 mph in a 40-mph zone, the report said. It also stated the vehicle's temporary tag was halfway torn off.

The deputy turned on his lights to pull him over, but Franklin continued to drive and, according to the report, passed two opportunities to stop. Franklin reportedly continued onto the I-40 West ramp and went approximately half-way up the ramp before stopping.

When the deputy approached Franklin's vehicle, the report said Franklin told the deputy he was a coach and had just returned from a game in Kentucky.

The deputy asked Franklin if he had anything to drink that night and he "admitted he had a couple beers on the way back from Kentucky," the report said.

According to the court records, Franklin had "extremely slow motor skills, was slurring his speech and could not focus during simple tasks like retrieving his registration."

The deputy said in the report that he asked Franklin to perform some Standardized Field Sobriety Testing to determine his level of intoxication and he refused.

He went to his cruiser, checked his record and returned back to Franklin's vehicle to ask him to step out.

"Franklin was unsteady on his feet and using his vehicle for balance while standing and walking," the report said.

The deputy asked him to perform the tests again and, the report said, he refused again.

Franklin was taken into custody and the deputy said when he was walking Franklin to the back of the cruiser, he had to help him "due to the level of his intoxication."

He also refused to supply a sample of his blood for chemical testing, according to the report.

His vehicle was towed.

Franklin is set to appear in Knox County court on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

According to the court records, Franklin was convicted of DUI in 2008.

Knoxville Catholic played Highlands in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, on Saturday night. The team would've had about a 4-hour drive back after the game.

