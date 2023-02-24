TBI: 5 more people arrested in Knoxville in connection to Detroit drug ring as part of the '313 Initiative'

Two pounds of fentanyl were found in a Knoxville house, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said five people from Detroit were arrested Thursday, Feb. 24, as part of Knoxville's new "313 Initiative."

Ricardo Briggs, Sylvester Neal, Paul Biggs, Eric Bradford and Kenneth Briggs were arrested after over two pounds of fentanyl were found at a house on Willoughby Road in Knoxville, according to the TBI.

TBI special agents, the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Knox County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for the house and executed it on Thursday, the TBI said.

Along with the two pounds of fentanyl, several ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were found. Cash and a firearm were also seized, according to the TBI.

The TBI said all five men are facing felony charges and are being held in the Knox County Jail.