FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation.

Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.

The FBI said the IRS was leading the investigation.