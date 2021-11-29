Investigators determine arson caused fire at Knoxville Catholic Charities building

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee will temporarily relocate its Knoxville office operations to 3227 Division Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire that broke out at Catholic Charities late Sunday night has been ruled an arson, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a burglary call at 119 Dameron Ave. around 10 p.m. When officers arrived the building was on fire.

KFD was called and the fire took about two hours total to put out.

No one was injured or in the building at the time of the fire. Half of the roof is missing and a fifth of the building is destroyed, KFD said.

Arson investigators were on the scene on Monday morning, according to KFD. Investigators said it appeared someone broke into the building before starting the fire -- causing extensive interior damage.

KFD is asking for help solving the crime, asking people who may have seen anyone in the area of 119 Dameron Avenue late Sunday night to call the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

“Last night’s fire was unfortunate for our administrative team, but it will have no negative impact on what we’re doing in the field,” said Lisa Healy, executive director of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. “We can manage this move to a building that already houses our Office of Immigrant Services on Division Street. We have a few programs, like our Knoxville Pregnancy Help Center, which will need to move with us, but just about all of our other clients are served at other locations, and none of our services or clients will be impacted by this.”