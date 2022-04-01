Knoxville gang member gets 53-year prison term

Sidarius Jackson was accused of being part of a gang racketeering enterprise and of helping in the 2018 killing of a man in East Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Knoxville man accused of being part of a drug-dealing gang and taking part in a 2018 killing is facing a total of 53 years in prison.

Sidarius Jackson was convicted among things of facilitation of the murder of Antoine A. Washington, 28.

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson noted, based on proof introduced at Jackson's trial, the cold and calculating manner in which Jackson and others went about killing Washington in January 2018 in East Knoxville. The victim was found shot at an East Knoxville intersection.

Hixson said Friday afternoon the manner was a "chilling" aspect of the homicide.

The judge said Jackson's crimes were egregious enough that he deserved an extended sentence. But he also had a chance to behave in such a manner that would reflect well on him when it came time to face a future parole board, the judge said.

As Hixson prepared to impose sentence, stacking several terms on top of each other, Jackson leaned back in his chair at the defense table, appearing to recline in relaxation.

The judge paused, staring at him.

Defense attorney Josh Hedrick nudged his client to stand up and show respect, apologized to the court and said he thought Hixson was ready to impose sentence.

The judge said he wanted to made sure he wasn't boring Jackson. And then he proceeded to impose the 53-year term.

Prosecutors alleged Jackson was part of a drug-selling Knoxville gang. They sought and secured racketeering charges against the defendants including Jackson as part of the case.