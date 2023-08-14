KPD says more than 70 guns stolen from cars in Knoxville so far this year

Authorities said two more guns were reported stolen from unlocked cars over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said at least 70 guns have been stolen from cars so far this year in the city after two more guns were stolen from unlocked cars over the weekend.

"Stolen guns make the community less safe and are often used in more serious crimes both here locally and in cities across the country," KPD said.

They urged people to lock their cars and take their keys with them, discouraging possible thieves from quickly opening the door and stealing items. People should also remove all valuables from their car, and make sure to either remove or secure any guns in the car.