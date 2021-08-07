I-40 Shootout: The fugitive, the chase and 12 seconds of gunfire that changed everything

A Florida fugitive vowed he'd never go back to jail. On the night of July 14, 2020, on a busy section of I-40 in downtown Knoxville, he got his wish.

Investigating authorities revealed little at the time about the shootout that shut down the interstate for hours and prompted a months-long state investigation.

After an 18-minute chase that started at Watt Road and ended in a forced crash on I-40 near the monolithic AT&T Building, Murillo pulled out a pistol in the driver's seat of a Chevy SUV, traded shots with THP troopers and Knox County deputies and suffered multiple gunshot wounds that would kill him that night.

The 32-year-old fugitive got what he wanted on a clear July 14 evening last year on Interstate 40 in downtown Knoxville.

“Conner Amburn’s car took several rounds,” the deputy would later tell a TBI agent. “I remember his driver door was open. He had two rounds in the door, one by the hinge and one by the door handle. I remember thinking, it was a miracle that no officers were shot.”

Amburn’s ears rang from the sonic booms of gunfire in his cruiser. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matt Johnson marveled that no officers suffered injuries.

In the heat of the gun battle, however, many of the officers would recall they didn’t know if their fellow officers were OK or even if they’d been hurt themselves.

“What we found was they did what they should have done” Spangler said. “And they did that in a professional manner.”

To Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler, deputies did just what they were supposed to that night on the interstate overpass above the Old City.

Four deputies and a trooper fired shots at the Chevy Tahoe. After a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation review, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen late last year found the officers acted legally and proceeded within the bounds of the law.

“It is a day that I will live with the rest of my life,” Amburn told WBIR.

For Conner Amburn, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer who ended up yards from the gunman, looking right into his eyes, it’s a scene he’ll never forget.

And they show the urgent efforts of the same troopers and deputies who had just shot the men as they worked moments later to give Moya, the passenger, first aid.

They expose the rapid-fire bursts of gunfire as the South Florida man faced deputies and troopers with a semiautomatic only to be hit again and again -- so hard that he ended up sprawled partly in the Chevy's backseat, legs flailing, groaning from gunshots.

They depict the mounting tension as Ramos-Murillo and passenger Mario Moya, 21, evaded first one and then two attempts by law enforcement to bust their tires on I-40.

They reveal the almost mocking way Ramos-Murillo treated the police as they pursued him east in the approaching dusk.

The deeper story lives in investigative documents, bodycam footage and dashcam video obtained by WBIR in a records request, as well as in interviews from those who survived the gunfight that consisted of nearly 70 shots.

OK, Fletcher was told, you can do it.

A wide open stretch up beyond the I-75 flyover on I-40 looked like just the spot.

Behind them, Trooper Fletcher also was making plans. As the suspect vehicle got closer and closer to downtown, Fletcher asked supervisors for permission to perform a maneuver with his cruiser – called a pursuit intervention technique – to force the Tahoe to stop.

“Cristhian Ramos Murillo said that he did not want to go to jail,” TBI records state. “Mario Enrique Mejia Moya told him to stop and to let him out of the truck because he doesn't have anything wrong with the police. But (Murillo) told him, “No, you're coming with me. If they kill me, then you are dying with me, too."

Once the police started following the green SUV, Ramos-Murillo told Moya they were in it together, no matter what happened.

Moya would later tell investigators that Ramos-Murillo wanted to drive to Atlanta to pick up a cousin. But they overshot the city and ended up driving into Tennessee.

The investigation showed no evidence that Moya ever fired a gun while riding with Ramos-Murillo.

“A few times, he slammed on his brakes,” Scarbrough told investigators. “I don't think he went over 80 or 85 mph. He kept moving around in the car. I was staying left of the car in case the passenger leaned out and started shooting. I was staying at a tactical advantage to the vehicle.”

At one point, he tossed magazines out his window, Scarbrough recalled.

Traffic, officers would later note, was fairly light that night in West Knoxville. And Ramos-Murillo wasn’t trying to floor it and escape.

Justice and Fletcher were joined in the chase by Trooper Jesse Scarbrough.

Authorities scrambled to deploy rolling roadblocks along the interstate to prevent motorists from getting in the midst of the pursuit. Cruisers posted along various exits to try to reduce traffic on eastbound I-40.

He hit the gas, steered the SUV through grass and headed back east onto the interstate. The chase was on, and Fletcher’s role in it was only just beginning.

But Ramos-Murillo was in no mood to cooperate.

Fletcher ordered Ramos-Murillo to show his hands. He could see that the Chevy’s door was cracked.

Trooper Ryan Fletcher was parked at the I-40/I-75 split, waiting, when he spotted the Tahoe heading toward Knox County. He followed it as it got off at Watt Road and stopped at a Shell gas station.

That afternoon a Georgia license plate reader had registered the Chevy crossing into Tennessee on northbound Interstate 75 in Chattanooga, TBI records show.

Tennessee authorities knew Ramos-Murillo, a convicted felon, might be coming. He’d fled Florida some 12 hours earlier after a shooting that would turn out to be a homicide. Broward County, Fla., authorities wanted him.

Traffic up ahead came to a stop. Morring, although he didn’t realize it, was only about 100 yards away from where officers were converging on the Chevy.

After a few minutes, Morring said, “He was like, Dad, why am I down here?”

Morring told his son to unbuckle his seatbelt and get down in the floorboard. The boy complied.

But then he thought of his son.

“I’m a veteran, so serving in the military they don’t want you to run,” he said.

As the chase moved on, Morring kept driving. His first reaction was to help, he said.

The convoy sped by to his left. He could see the passenger – Moya – as Ramos-Murillo passed by. He also recalled the driver, who appeared to have a contented look on his face.

As he looked back, he could see numerous police vehicles with their blue lights flashing. Was it an escort? Then he spotted the lone SUV leading the pack.

They’d pulled onto I-40 at Lovell Road heading east. Morring, an Army National Guard veteran, soon recognized that something was wrong – he could hear sirens.

George Morring was driving home on I-40 with his 6-year-old son from a karate class when he found himself in the midst of the pursuit.

“GUN, GUN, GUN, GUN, GUN!" :

Amburn, then a K-9 officer with the Sheriff’s Office, was working a side job along with KCSO Sgt. Lake Lowry at a convenience store on Merchants Drive when they heard radio traffic about the pursuit. With his dog, Thor, in the back, Amburn and the sergeant jumped in Amburn’s cruiser and headed south.

Along with Scarbrough and Trooper Justice, they would all come together with Deputy Johnson, Deputy Cody Wheeler and others just yards from the Chevy after Fletcher’s successful PIT maneuver.

As dashcam video from Scarbrough’s cruiser shows, Fletcher’s nudge to the left bumper spun Ramos-Murillo around, slammed the vehicle sideways against the concrete interstate median and then propelled it across the highway lanes before it drove back across the highway and nosed into Justice’s cruiser.

Amburn watched it all unfold from behind the wheel of his Dodge cruiser. Ramos-Murillo, still behind the wheel of the battered Chevy, was just yards away.

“I watched the driver look through all the police cars, just scanning all through them,” Amburn recalled for 10News. "And for whatever reason, he looks straight at me. While he’s looking through them, I can see his hand reaching down underneath, down towards the floorboard.

“He’s staring right at me in the face. I’m looking at him and I watch him set the gun up over the top of the door panel straight at me. And I actually visually watch him like bite his bottom lip like he’s enjoying what’s going on.”

“Gun! Gun! Gun! Gun! Gun!” Amburn shouted to Lowry.

In a blast of gunshots, Ramos-Murillo started firing at officers and they fired right back, intent of eliminating the threat. Amburn squeezed off rounds while still in his cruiser, firing through the windshield.

In law enforcement circles, the cruiser is known among some as “the coffin,” because it’s not the place you want to be in the middle of a gunfight. Amburn opened his car door and eased out onto the pavement with the door acting as a shield.

He could hear bullets hitting metal.

Lowry, crouched down in the passenger seat of Amburn’s car, got his gun out and started firing as well. He estimated to investigators that he got off eight to 10 shots.

Nearby, Johnson and Cody Wheeler, his patrol trainee, had arrived on the scene in Johnson’s cruiser. Wheeler had been driving as Johnson rode alongside.

Johnson stepped out of the car with his department-issued carbine rifle in hand.

“He (suspect) was still firing his weapon. I aimed my rifle and fired at the suspect. I fired several rounds and remember looking through my sight. It seemed like he was trying to take cover below the door/window. I do remember at some point he sunk below the door,” Johnson said.

He added: “The only thing I heard was the sound of my rifle during this time.”

Also firing were Trooper Justice, into whose car Ramos-Murillo had bumped, and Deputy Joshua Fischer, Johnson’s partner who had parked behind Johnson’s vehicle.

Justice, who has since left THP, told investigators he fired first with his agency-issued handgun, getting off eight or nine rounds, aiming for the Chevy’s windshield, until the gun jammed. He then grabbed his shotgun, chambered a round and walked around toward the green SUV, his weapon at the ready.

The shooting stopped.

Justice spotted Ramos-Murillo’s pistol in the back seat, near the driver, grabbed it and put it on the hood of his cruiser.

Justice “saw the driver in the back seat trying to avoid bullets.” He could hear Ramos-Murillo moaning.

Officers surrounded the Tahoe, pulled Ramos-Murillo through the driver’s side window and brought him to the ground so they could cuff him.

They walked the groaning, slumping driver back to Scarbrough’s cruiser.

“As soon as we got the driver out, I noticed he was bleeding. He was mumbling and said he couldn't breathe. I asked him at one point if he could speak English. I asked him in Spanish where he hurt, just trying to get him to talk and to keep breathing. He wouldn't really say anything else,” Scarbrough told investigators.

When officers realized the Ramos-Murillo had numerous gunshot wounds, they began working on him before putting him on a spine board so he could be taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The fugitive wouldn’t make it. He’d been shot twice in the chest and at least three times in the legs. He died that night.

Deputies also began working on Moya, the passenger.

Johnson’s bodycam video obtained by 10News offers an upfront-view of the events as they unfolded.

The deputy ran to the trunk of his car, grabbed a medical kit and then headed for where Moya was lying on the roadway. He had blood around his face and shoulder, and the color was beginning to drain from his face.

Moya said little, sometimes staring up at the officers and grimacing in pain.

Johnson cut off his shirt and deputies could clearly see just how badly he’d been hit. Three district bullet holes dotted Moya’s back.

Johnson grabbed a patch from the kit and applied it across the three bleeding wounds. If he could patch the holes at least temporarily, he could prevent Moya from developing a sucking chest wound that could lead to a potentially fatal collapsed lung.

While Johnson treated Moya, Deputy Wheeler knelt at the passenger’s side, asking him his name in Spanish and trying to keep him engaged in conversation.

“Stay with me!” Johnson ordered Moya repeatedly.