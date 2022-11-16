DA: Man convicted for second DUI after refusing to submit blood draw

44-year-old Ted Dustin Hamilton faces a minimum of 45 days in custody and a license revocation of two years, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 44-year-old repeat drunk driver was convicted on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

Ted Dustin Hamilton was convicted of driving under the influence second offense, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license and violation of implied consent law, the DA said.

On Oct. 6, 2020, at around 3:45 p.m., a THP trooper responded to a crash at a roundabout on Concord Road and Northshore Drive. Upon arrival, the trooper learned that Hamilton had sideswiped another vehicle in the roundabout, according to the DA.

Hamilton had bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. Hamilton failed field sobriety tests and refused to submit a blood draw to determine the amount of alcohol in his system. Despite his refusal, the jury found him to be impaired and convicted, the DA said.

After the jury returned the verdict, they could then hear testimony that Hamilton had previously been convicted of a DUI in Loudon County in 2018, according to the DA.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute DUI cases because impaired driving can have such a devastating effect,” Allen said. “You cannot avoid accountability by refusing to submit to a blood draw.”

Reckless endangerment is a Class E felony. It carries a punishment of one to two years. The second offense of DUI is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a minimum of 45 days in jail, the DA said.

At sentencing, prosecutors will seek additional jail time because Hamilton has two additional convictions for DUI offenses that were outside the 10-year window allowed to enhance this offense, according to the DA.