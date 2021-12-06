Knoxville man, 22, on trial in 2018 West Knox killing

Isaiah Styles is accused of murdering Mekhi Luster.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Knoxville man is on trial this week in a 2018 killing that authorities said involved a drug deal gone bad.

Isaiah Styles is charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, robbery and theft among other charges in Knox County Criminal Court.

His trial started Monday before Judge Kyle Hixson.

He's accused of murdering Mekhi Luster in April 2018 in the Amber Glades Lane neighborhood in West Knox County.

A $65 marijuana deal may have been a factor in the crime, according to authorities.

Knox County deputies they found the 18-year-old Luster in the backyard of a home on the street. He was later pronounced dead at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Officials at the time said they didn't think the deal was connected to any homes in the area.

The following day, authorities tracked Styles, then 18, to his mother's home in the Farmington neighborhood, where he allegedly took off running and jumped over fences.