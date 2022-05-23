APD: Knoxville man arrested after shooting at Alcoa Highway motel

A male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound was located at M Star Hotel on Alcoa Highway. He later died from his injuries.

ALCOA, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested after shooting and killing one person, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Michael Anthony Huerta of Knoxville was charged with criminal homicide, APD said.

APD and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to a call at the M Star Hotel on Alcoa Highway around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20, according to APD.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, APD said.

Detectives determined there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting, according to APD.