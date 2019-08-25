KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville man was arrested after peeping on a young girl in a Dollar General bathroom on Emory Road on Friday around 5:40 p.m., according to court records.

According to the records, the girl said while she was in a stall in the women's bathroom, she noticed what appeared to be a man's shoe under the stall next to her.

She said she heard the man move around and saw him looking down and smiling at her over the stall door. She got dressed because she was 'very scared,' waited for a minute and then ran out the door, according to records.

She found the store's manager, Jacob Hall, and he said she looked scared and he asked her what was wrong. According to records, the girl told Hall about the man in the women's bathroom. He told her to find her mother while he checked the bathroom.

Hall went into the bathroom and found the suspect, 25-year-old David Donton, in the stall, according to court records. He had to call out several times before Donton would exit the bathroom.

Donton said he was in the women's bathroom and looked over the stall at the girl.

According to records, Donton said he was in the store for a while and made several trips to the water fountain between the two bathrooms. He also said he used the men's restroom before the incident.

Investigators made contact with Donton's step-father who said Donton has an addiction to porn and have been trying to get him help. He also said this is not the first time Donton has entered a women's restroom.

Donton is facing a charge of an invasion of privacy with a reasonable expectation of privacy of a victim under 13 years old.