Knoxville man arrested after trying to murder his family in North Myrtle Beach, police say

Jefferey Branam approached his family in North Myrtle Beach and shot his stepdaughter and then tried to shoot his wife before his gun jammed, police said.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Knoxville man is behind bars in South Carolina after trying to murder his wife and stepdaughter in North Myrtle Beach on Friday, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

Jefferey Branam is charged with five felonies, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of violating an order of protection, and use of a weapon in a violent crime.

Police records said his family was walking on the boardwalk of their condo when they saw Branam approach them and pull a gun from his waistband.

Investigators said that as his stepdaughter tried to push Branam away, he shot the gun and hit her in the shoulder.

Branam then tried to shoot his wife, but the gun jammed, according to police.

Witnesses tackled him to the ground, and police arrived and arrested him shortly after.

WMBF, the NBC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, said the victim was taken to the hospital and was later released.

Branam's wife, stepdaughters and others close to the family had filed orders for protection a week prior to the shooting.

Court records showed an incident where Branam made verbal threats and pushed family members, including his wife and stepdaughters, which led to the family filing an order of protection.